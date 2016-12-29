Kamelyeon Signs YouTube Deal with Menta Music

Kamelyeon

Menta Music, a leading YouTube MCN (Multi Channel Network), is delighted to announce and officially welcome Ghanaian talented artist Kamelyeon as a partner. Menta Music will manage and monetize Kamelyeon’s official YouTube channel.

Kamelyeon, with the real name Michael Kwame Alowonuga, is one of the dancehall artist in Ghana whose talent has been recognized by his resolution and in his voice and lyrics.

Menta Music focuses on promoting African content & music, generating significant revenues by managing and monetizing their content on YouTube. Menta Music represents well-known content brands and creators ranging from Musicians, Comedians, Movie Makers, TV Channels and DIY content owners focusing on the African market including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Cameroon, Liberia, Guinea, Ethiopia and Gambia.

“We are glad to have Kamelyeon on board with Menta Music. Our focus is to increase content owners’ revenues on YouTube from music and videos worldwide by offering a 360 managed solution including: uploading contents, managing and designing official YouTube channel and promoting our partners content in online marketing campaigns, adding relevant tags, annotations, content ID using YouTube’s advanced management tools by our experts,” Komla Dowetin said.