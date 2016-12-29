Jumia Travel Awards 122 Hotels on Customer Choice Selection



A total of 122 hotels across the country have been awarded the Customer Choice Awards by Jumia Travel, Africa’s number one hotel booking platform. The hotels were selected based on positive reviews from customers who booked on the platform and lodged in these hotels.

The Jumia Travel Customers’ Choice Selection award is given to a carefully selected set of hotels on its website that are well-appreciated by its customers and marked with a thumbs-up icon. These hotels received an impressive average rating above 7.0 by a representative number of customers coming from Jumia Travel website.

According to Kushal Dutta, MD, Jumia Travel Nigeria, the company’s mission is to democratize travel in Africa. “At Jumia Travel, our mission is to democratize travel in Africa because we believe travel makes better people and stronger business. To achieve this, we want to make travelling safer, easier, and more enjoyable for everyone at every budget.”

“To celebrate this achievement together with such hotels, we are providing them with free promotional material to display at their hotel and free additional online visibility on our website. It is imperative for our existence to offer reliable properties that deliver great value for money to our customers, so we are very excited about this selection of hotels,” he added.

Explaining the mechanics for the selection of the awarded hotels, the Global Head of Revenue Management for Jumia Travel, Eduard Posthumus Meyjes stated, “On www.travel.jumia.com, one of the things we do to break down the barriers of travelling in Africa, is listing reviews of hotels by Jumia Travel customers. After staying at the hotel, every customer rates the hotel between 0 and 10 on different dimensions like security, accessibility, staff, comfort and might add more specific feedback to the review.

The objective is twofold: the reviews help future Jumia Travel customers to choose their perfect place to stay, and at the same time they help hotels to improve their services. We believe that these two together contribute to growing the hospitality and tourism business on the continent.”

One of the hotels through its spokesperson, Mr. Danny Kioupouroglou of Eko Hotel & Suites appreciated the thought behind the initiative by commending Jumia Travel for providing a feedback mechanism for hotel customers to rate their lodging experience at any of the hotels on the Jumia Travel platform.

Among the 122 hotels awarded were Ikoyi Fairview Apartments, Apartment Royale Hotel & Suite, Morning Side Suites, Epe Resort Lagos, Maison Fahrenheit, The Camelot Rest House, and Maison Fahrenheit.

Across Africa, Jumia Travel currently boasts of 20,000 active partners on its platform, of which only about 350 are part of this exclusive selection – with 122 from Nigeria. In time, we hope to welcome more hotels to this selection, because it shows the hotel industry cares about the customers’ experience and understands the importance of online information.