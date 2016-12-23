SureBet247 Boss Adeyinka Ajala Honoured At UI



Ajala Adeyinka Samson is one among the uppermost CEOs in the fast-growing bookmaking business in Nigeria; he is the founder and director of sport-betting company, SureBet247.

Ajala, who hails from Okemesi in Ekiti State, was recently honored on Tuesday 6th December at the Universiity of Ibadan, for his dedicated and selfless services to the department of Educational Management.

However, this award is coming many years after he left the department as one of the most active executive of his time and the indelible landmarks he left behind still speak volumes and this has prompted the present executive of the department of the institution to honour Adeyinka with a merit award.

Though, Adeyinka who is also known as AjSomebody started his sport- betting company three years ago and he has been one of leading lights in the industry of sports bookmaking in the history of Nigeria. Meanwhile, one of the popular socio-political groups in the fountain of knowledge state, the Ekiti Forum 16 is also planning to give him an award for his most enterprising and innovative personality as an Illustrious son of the state.