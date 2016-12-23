Excel Community Leadership Development Award Holds in Owerri



The Board and Management of Excel Magazine International, Africa’s predominant development oriented magazine with spread across North America, Asia and Europe says all is set for the first edition of EXCEL COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT AWARD holding on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Owerri, the Imo State capital in Nigeria.

Publisher of the international multimedia brand, Mr. Boniface Ihiasota in a statement said the ceremony will celebrate the uncommon landmark of people who have made it through hard work and are contributing to the development of Imo State.

According to Ihiasota, “We feel there is need to encourage certain persons who have over the years, reduced hunger, crime and unemployment in our communities by creating job opportunities through their private businesses and efforts so that other persons may be encouraged to emulate them”.

The Excel Magazine Publisher said the upcoming event will be the first in a series of programmes planned by the media outfit to promote responsible citizenship among Imo indigenes at home and in the Diaspora.

He stressed that the event will also feature the grand finale of a special short story competition tagged, “EXCEL ETHICAL SCRIPT SHORT STORY CONTEST” for primary, secondary and tertiary students in Imo State.

Ihiasota said the contest was aimed at exploring the writing talents of Imo children and youths and creating a platform for them to showcase and develop it as a way of helping them to make the best use of their lives. He said both events are part of the corporate social responsibility of Excel Magazine.

The event which holds at Newton Hotel, along Port Harcourt Road in Owerri will attract the presence of Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, wife of the Governor, Nneoma Nkecho Okorocha, Hon Chike Okafor and Hon Angela Nwaka of the House of Representatives and several other dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.

It will also feature a special fashion display by Excel Tekay Designs, a United States based fashion label.