DSS Accuses Wike of Plotting to Fuel Violence

0 Comment , , ,


Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been accused by the Department of State Services, DSS, of planning to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government Agencies.

This, according to the country’s secret police, is to be done by provoking a violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja during the festive period.

DSS alleged that the plot is to cause mayhem, a complete breakdown of law and other and cast security agencies and the Federal Government in bad light as well as divert attention from ongoing police investigation into the violence that trailed the re-run elections in Rivers State.

ALSO READ  Tension Over Rumoured Death Of Detained Jonathan’s Ex-CSO

Revealing these in a statement issued by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, the DSS explained that Wike has secured the services of one Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a Personal Aide to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to mobilize some hoodlums to execute their plan.

It said protesters are to besiege the National Human Rights Commission, INEC, National Assembly, the Army and Police Headquarters as well as British Commission, U.S. Embassy and the UN Office to raise false alarm that Rivers State was under siege of security agencies during the elections.

ALSO READ  Suicide Bomber Attacks Kano Mosque

It adds that while Ikenga is at large, the trio of Emeka Idibia, Ugo Apuamagha and Ejike Nwachukwu have been arrested and are helping with further investigations.

While Ikenga is said to be the field organizer and coordinator of the planned protests, Governor Wike is his sole financial sponsor.

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment