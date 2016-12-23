Dreaded Matharoo Sisters Charged to Court, May Go To Prison



For those who live around Lagos Island, especially wives of very rich men in that area, the name Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo will not sound strange to them.

In fact, these sisters are believed to give ‘Lekki Wives’ sleepless nights and have subjected them to compulsory prayer sessions.

It is usually joked in the environs that the fear of Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo is the beginning of wisdom for wives of rich men.

Recall that recently, oil tycoon, Femi Otedola, alleged that a blogger with Naijagistlive, tried to blackmail and extort money from him. The person believed to be behind the platform was arrested by security operatives.

On Friday, the Matharoo sisters were charged to court for blackmail and extortion through Naijagistlive.

At the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court, where the matter was heard, the sisters, who are Canadian citizens but of Indian origin, were accused of having a link with the website. It fact, they were alleged to be part owners of site.

The prosecutor claimed a phone number used in making business transaction for the platform was traced to the ladies’ room at Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island.

It was said that evidence linking them to the website were obtained when police conducted a search on their mobile phones.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty and granted bail with the clause that they meet the conditions or be remanded in prison.

The judge thereafter adjourned the case to January 26, 2017.

As at the time of filing this report, we could not confirm if they have met the bail conditions.