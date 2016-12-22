Tosin Martins Welcomes Baby Girl in London



Top inspirational singer in Nigeria, Tosin Martins, has every reason to be double grateful to God at this moment.

This is because as he and his family are planning for the festive period, they have just welcomed an addition into the family.

Wife of the ‘Olomi’ crooner was said to have been delivered of a bouncing baby girl in a London hospital.

According to Tosin Martins, who announced the arrival of the bundle of joy to his fans, mother and child are in good conditions.

The singer posed with the child and wrote, “Freshly delivered this morning in a London Hospital.

“Mother and Baby Girl are excellent and all this Father can say is: ‘I wish I had a thousand tongues And the cheek to take them all Betterstill a million songs And an eternity to sing each one But all I have is what I give Simple words and melodies For all the things that YOU have done This is my thank you in return… TIM’BA ni kin ka’re Oluwa Ile a su ile a mo TIM’BA ni kin ka’re Baba Ile to ti mo gan a su.”