Tonto Dikeh Constructs Road for Residents of Karamajiji Town



Nigerian superstar actress, Tonto Dikeh, has fulfilled her pledge of constructing an access road for people living with disability in Karamajiji town, Abuja.

The founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, who wowed Nigerians sometimes ago with her acting prowess, is one entertainer that has continually to help the needy in the society.

Over the years, even before getting married, Tonto Dikeh has been impacting positively into lives through her non-profit foundation.

She used the platform to provide hope to many people, especially young girls, who now want to be like her in the future.

At an event recently, the actress said, “I realized the difficulties and challenges that the physically challenged people at the Karimajiji village are facing; poor road networks, inefficient electric power supply, inadequate water supply, low standard schools and poor hygienic environment.

“I know these people can never function optimally. It’s disheartening to know that government can neglect a village where over 2500 physically challenged persons are living in the capital city of Nigeria (Abuja).”

As tear rolled down in torrents from her eyes, she pronounced to help them grade their major roads, pay some students school fees and will regularly visit them to see how she can help to better their lives and of course to make the place popular for other noble Nigerians to give aids and better their lives.

She further stressed that she will immediately deploy all the machineries to make their life better.

In fulfilment of her pledge, Tonto has graded the road and the inhabitants are glad for this.

Present at the ceremony were her colleagues in the showbiz world including Halima Abubakar, Praiz, Rachel Bakam of Trends & Rachel, Aneke Twins, Helen Paul, Ruggedman, Jaywon among others.

The actress said further that, “We are proud to let you know that work will commence on all the roads leading to Karamajiji village from Friday, December 23 to December 25, 2016 and it will be time to merry with the people at the disabled colony.

“So we use this medium to invite everybody to join us as we bring smiles to the faces of the less privileged.”