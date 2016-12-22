TJan’s Manager Survives Auto Crash



Manager of fast-rising artiste, TJan, had a close shave with death recently when the vehicle he was in had an accident.

It was reported that the young man, who is a brother to the music act, was lucky to come out unhurt in the incident.

TJan, who disclosed the information, explained that the unfortunate auto crash took place last night.

He stated that though the car was damaged, but his manager was very lucky to survive with “just a scratch on his arm.”

He urged his fans to join him in thanking God for the miracle.

