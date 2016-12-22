SoundCity Snubbed Me ‘Cos I’m Not Light-Skinned—Lady



A female blogger has accused top media outfit, SoundCity of denying her a place in the organisation because of her skin colour.

The lady, identified as Black Satino, took to her social media platform to make this allegation in a video.

Black Satino alleged that she had approached SoundCity to work as one of their presenters, but was turned down because she is not light-skinned.

In an emotional video she posted on the internet, the young lady claimed she has been through rejection because her skin colour is dark.

“Only God knows what I have gone through. Only Him knows how many times I have been turned down by people.

“Before you people judge me, go ask why many media houses ignore the talent and go for the light skinned girls especially your so-called Sound City.

“Without mincing word, they could not employ me because I am black. I go home at every time weeping asking God whether it is my fault.

“Many of us go through the same experience but decide to keep quite because of what people on social media will say about us.

“Social media is so fake,” she said.