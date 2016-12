On December 16, 2016, winner of the Fero Mobile competition was presented with his phone a Fero Royale Y1 and an autographed t-shirt at the natural day spa in East Legon, Accra by Fero Mobile ambassador, Juliet Ibrahim.

FERO devices are a reflection of the lifestyle and aspirations of Africa.

Their products exude a youthful vibrancy and are aimed at the satisfying the needs of customers.

The brand’s portfolio includes a wide range of handsets that cover feature phones and smartphones.