5 Ways To Keep Your Home Safe When You Travel For Christmas



Streets will be deserted, bustling communes will be quiet and it will seem like a ghost town. This is what happens in many Nigerian cities because many people are traveling for Christmas.

This is a time when homes may be burgled due to the fact that there is no one home. Having someone stay at your house is the best thing you can do. There are multiple benefits for not only the maintenance of your home but making sure it stays secure.

But if you can’t find someone, you still have to travel and keep your home safe. With these tips, your home will be safe and you will enjoy your Christmas without any worries.

Tell neighbours you will be away

Even if you rarely speak with your neighbours, it is important to inform them that you won’t be around. This will make it easier for them to contact you in the case of any emergency.

Keep trees trimmed for visibility

If you have trees in your house, it will make it less difficult for someone to break in unnoticed by climbing the tree. So, with the trees well-trimmed, all windows and doors will be visible and will leave no room for the burglar to duck and hide.

Ask someone to check in every now and then

If you don’t have a house sitter, ask someone you know to at help you check from time-to-time to make sure everything is fine.

Create the impression that someone is Home

You can create the impression that someone is home by setting lights and television on the timer at night. In addition to this, you can leave a car in the garage. Jumia Travel adds that this illusion will make anyone think twice before burgling your house.

Stay available

Even though you are traveling for Christmas, it doesn’t mean you should get away and no one can contact you. It’s important to be available in case of an emergency.

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a PR Associate at Jumia Travel