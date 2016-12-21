Menta Music Endorses Kid Comedienne, Emanuella, For CNN Mentions

Kid comedienne, Emanuella has added another award to her growing list of achievements as elite television network CNN mentioned her as the youngest African YouTube award winner as endorsed by Menta Music.

Mark Angel comedy’s partnership with Menta Music has been highlighted as a key factor. It caps off a remarkable year for the young comedian whose stock continues to rise with each passing day.

Mark Angel Comedy YouTube channel is where people can watch rib cracking comedy videos from memes to jokes, short comedy movies and much more with a new episode uploaded every Friday, with well over 100 million views and over 600 thousand subscribers, Mark Angel Comedy is definitely one of the top 5 YouTube Channels in Nigeria.

Menta Music focuses on promoting African content & music, generating significant revenues by managing and monetizing their content on YouTube.

Menta Music represents well-known content brands and creators ranging from Musicians, Comedians, Movie Makers, TV Channels and DIY content owners focusing on the African market including Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Senegal, Cameroon, Liberia, Guinee, Ethiopia and Gambia.

“We are delighted to endorse Mark Angel Comedy. Our focus is to increase content owners revenues on YouTube from music and videos worldwide by offering a 360 managed solution including: uploading contents, managing and designing official YouTube channel and promoting our partners content in online marketing campaigns,” Yonny Friedman.