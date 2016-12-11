Senator Abe Okay With Conduct of Election in Rivers South East

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the legislative re-run elections, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has commended the conduct of the state and national assembly re-run elections in Rivers South East Senatorial District particularly in Gokana Local Government Area.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Ward 16 Unit 10 Bera in Gokana Local Government Area at about 11:55am, Abe said although he had got reports about few cases of late arrival of materials and ballot box snatching, which he said was promptly responded to by security operatives, so far the conduct appears impressive.

He commended the law enforcement agents for their vigilance and also used the opportunity to commend President Muhammadu Buhari and Service Chiefs for providing adequate security for the election.

He said the people turned out en masse to cast their votes without fear or favour because of the adequate security.

Abe thanked the people for coming out to express their choice and hoped that the election will be concluded without any challenges.

His words, “Well, first of all, I want to express my sincere appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Army staff, Chairman of INEC, the people of Rivers South East Senatorial District and most importantly to Almighty God. Since this election started, this is the first time I am actually casting a ballot; this is the first time many of the people here are actually voting. Well, it is not a perfect exercise, there are cases of late arrival of materials and security challenges like we are getting report of hoodlums still having the audacity to come out to attack and try to hijack materials in some areas. But in all, the security responses have been prompt and adequate. The Nigerian government has tried to give everybody an opportunity to actually cast their ballot all across the senatorial district and that is because the people have been so eager to have an opportunity to vote. They have been in fear, torment and now they are having an opportunity to actually do what other Nigerians and citizens of democracy do, which is just walk to polling station and cast their votes. For us this is a historic event. The kind of trauma people have passed through in the name of election in this state have been unprecedented. So, we are all very happy. We want to thank Almighty God, security agencies and INEC despite of all the inadequacies and complaints they have put up fairly impressive performance and I pray that the rest of the exercise, the collation and announcement of results which is the foundation of this whole thing would be peaceful and proper because up till now I still have not seen the returning officer but we are confident that whoever is the returning officer will also be on the way. We are hopeful that the exercise will be concluded properly.”