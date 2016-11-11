Expensive Drops Coni Man

Expensive Music Gang, EMG, has expressed its delight to present ‘Coni Man’, a new song by Expensive, a Nigerian recording artiste and entertainer.

The singer is a hardworking and a very loyal entrepreneur who has raised star act like Facy, who has been able to wow his fans with tracks like ‘Swag on fire’ and ‘All over’, both produced by Airmix, a Tanzania-based producer.

Expensive, the CEO of EMG Entertainment, has promised to keep dishing out good tunes to the delight of his fans.

Also, he recently signed another act, Mreal, who has dropped a song titled Tush, which was produced by DJ Coublon and was mastered by Sheyman.

