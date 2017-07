On Saturday, June 18, 2016, top Yoruba actor, Abdul-Lateef Titilope Ashimiyu, fondly called Alfa Lati Itakure, breathed his last after being ill for two days.

His death was shocking to many ardent followers of the Yoruba film industry.

On Sunday, the late actor was laid to rest at his hometown in Oyo State.

Some of his colleagues were around to pay him their last respect.

Here are few photographs from his burial.