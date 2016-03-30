How To Verify Your Number Plate, Driver’s Licence

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has revealed steps to take to know the authenticity of a number plate as well as one’s driver’s licence.

Some Nigerians have had to battle with fake number plates and driver’s licence, which they get through proxies.

According to the FRSC, here are the simple steps;

You can verify your number plate via SMS by sending: verifyplateno ABC360JR to 33324 (do not space verifyplateno).

Also to check the authenticity of your driver’s licence via SMS type, NDL STATUS your driver’s licence number and send to 33811. For further inquiries dial FRSC toll free no 122.

