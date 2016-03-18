Why Ebonyi Gov, Dave Umahi, Is Called ‘The Roadmaster’

For those who have been to Ebonyi State in the last 10 months, they will attest to the fact that the state is gradually wearing a new look under Governor David Nweze Umahi, fondly called DNU.

From the metropolis to the rural areas in the state, the action governor, as some locals love to call him, has ensured they have a taste of good governance.

No wonder some residents and citizens of Ebonyi, who live outside the state, have started clamouring for him to accept staying for eight years.

This is because his less than one year in office has brought massive change to the state, which was carved out from Enugu State.

Umahi has transformed the state capital dramatically with massive road rehabilitation and construction.

Other areas which used to be hell to get to or navigate are now wearing new looks.

The governor has also urged residents to notify him of any road that needs to be retouched.

Aproko247 ran through a list of laudable road projects this governor of the people also fondly called the Roadmaster has done less than 12 months in office.

LIST OF COMPLETED ROAD RECONSTRUCTION IN THE URBAN AREA:

Rehabilitated/Asphalted Roads:

  1. Water works road
  2. Ogoja-Onuebonyi-Rice Mill Road
  3. Gunning road
  4. New Market road
  5. Nkaliki-EBBC-EBHA-Abakaliki LGA road
  6. Hossanna-Old park
  7. Jos street
  8. Obiri Street
  9. Nwodo street
  10. Mberi street
  11. Awolowo Street
  12. Nsugbe street
  13. Uga street
  14. Ezza road
  15. Udensi Roundabout-Mile 50
  16. Adig suit road
  17. Gulf Roundabout-Quarry-Fidelis Mbam road
  18. Hausa quarters street
  19. Onwe road
  20. Vanco junction to Government House
  21. Convent road
  22. Udemezue street.
  23. Akam street
  24. Ejiofor street
  25. Afikpo road-Spera-in-deo junction
  26. Nkaliki-EBBC-EBHA-Abakaliki road
  27. Ezika street
  28. CBN road, started by Elechi govt and completed by Governor. David Nweze Umahi led administration.
  29. Aniekwena street.
  30. Ukwansi street
  31. Nkwogu street
  32. Ojowere street.
ONGOING CONSTRUCTION IN THE STATE CAPITAL:

  1. Akanu-Ibiam flyover bridge
  2. Presco Junction flyover bridge
  3. International market flyover bridge
  4. EBSU campus gate pedestrian crossing
  5. Watchman street
  6. Haraca-Oshim Igbele street
  7. Arondizogu street
  8. Obi street
  9. Obodoukwu street
  10. Osborne la-palm-Ogbaga road
  11. Onogolu street
  12. Earkanca street
  13. Nkwogu street
  14. Ziks Avenue
  15. Woodberry suite-Agbadu Ozo-Ezillo Avenue road
  16. Mgbabor street
  17. Ugwuachara-Orokeonuha road
  18. Nsukka street
  19. Okeke street
  20. Isuofia street
  21. Nneofia street
  22. Mbadugha
  23. Uke street
  24. Nanka street
  25. Itapa Azobo street
  26. Ibe street
  27. Presco Junction -Umuoghara road
  28. Ezekuna street
  29. Nwele street
  30. Uwanna street
  31. Umeugo Street, off Ezza road
  32. Emefor street
  33. Udude street

Nwaofia crescent street

  1. A section of Abakaliki/Enugu road
  2. St Patrick’s road-Unity FM-Otozi street road

LIST OF ONGOING PROJECTS IN EBONYI NORTH ZONE

  1. Ezzamgbo-Effium road
  2. Hilltop-Agbaja-Nwofe road
  3. Ishieke-Nwiboko Obodoukwu road
  4. Amike-Abegu-Ozibo bridge.

LIST OF ONGOING PROJECTS IN EBONYI CENTRAL

  1. Enyibichiri Ikwo road
  2. Ndufu-Alike-FUNAI road
  3. Nkalagu-Ehamufu road

LIST OF ONGOING PROJECTS IN EBONYI SOUTH

  1. Amasiri-Okposi-Uburu Road
  2. Ezzama-Oshiri-Onicha-Uburu road
  3. Amasiri-Nguzu-Owutu Edda road
  4. Amangwu-Owutu Edda bridge
  5. Ihenu Channelization-culverts.
Some proposed roads & streets marked for construction:

AFIKPO – EBONYI SOUTH:

Ogbebi road, near St Mary’s Catholic Church Afikpo.

2 kilometer street light, Eke Market road, Afikpo.

IN THE METROPOLIS:

  1. Ugwuachara to water reservoir road
  2. Police junction to water reservoir road
  3. Lagos street
  4. Obiri street
  5. Obi street
  6. Ogbaga street
  7. Chukwuma Ofoke street
  8. Emeka Omega street
  9. Ugwuachara to Oroke-Onuha road
  10. Senator Nwite road
  11. Ngbukobe to water reservoir road
  12. Nnodo to Nkaliki to hatchery road
  13. Fred Udogu road
  14. Chinew Elom street
  15. John Eke street
  16. Omogo street to Ukwuakpa
  17. Okwasi/Umuna street from Police station Nkaliki to Hausa qrts
  18. Woodberry suite/Agbadu Ozo/Ezillo Avenue road to Agon place (Democracy Estate). 27, Quarry road to Enugu-Abakaliki express road
  19. Amudo street off Nnorom street with spur to Emefor and Udude street 30. Ephraim Okwor street
  20. Ugwomu Ukpai street

21. Onwe Akanu street.

7 Comments - Write a Comment

  1. Anonymous · Edit

    His Excellency failed to include cutting of workers salaries as part of his achievements in his first 100 days in office. Please Sir, let it be included. Thanks.

    Reply
  2. Ngozi Oforkansi · Edit

    Reply
  7. Eze Christian John · Edit

    Ebonyi state has no other area to compared with in terms of development caused by our unbeatable governor Umahi .aka akubaru oha 1.

    Reply

