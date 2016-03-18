Why Ebonyi Gov, Dave Umahi, Is Called ‘The Roadmaster’

For those who have been to Ebonyi State in the last 10 months, they will attest to the fact that the state is gradually wearing a new look under Governor David Nweze Umahi, fondly called DNU.

From the metropolis to the rural areas in the state, the action governor, as some locals love to call him, has ensured they have a taste of good governance.

No wonder some residents and citizens of Ebonyi, who live outside the state, have started clamouring for him to accept staying for eight years.

This is because his less than one year in office has brought massive change to the state, which was carved out from Enugu State.

Umahi has transformed the state capital dramatically with massive road rehabilitation and construction.

Other areas which used to be hell to get to or navigate are now wearing new looks.

The governor has also urged residents to notify him of any road that needs to be retouched.

Aproko247 ran through a list of laudable road projects this governor of the people also fondly called the Roadmaster has done less than 12 months in office.

LIST OF COMPLETED ROAD RECONSTRUCTION IN THE URBAN AREA:

Rehabilitated/Asphalted Roads:

Water works road Ogoja-Onuebonyi-Rice Mill Road Gunning road New Market road Nkaliki-EBBC-EBHA-Abakaliki LGA road Hossanna-Old park Jos street Obiri Street Nwodo street Mberi street Awolowo Street Nsugbe street Uga street Ezza road Udensi Roundabout-Mile 50 Adig suit road Gulf Roundabout-Quarry-Fidelis Mbam road Hausa quarters street Onwe road Vanco junction to Government House Convent road Udemezue street. Akam street Ejiofor street Afikpo road-Spera-in-deo junction Nkaliki-EBBC-EBHA-Abakaliki road Ezika street CBN road, started by Elechi govt and completed by Governor. David Nweze Umahi led administration. Aniekwena street. Ukwansi street Nkwogu street Ojowere street.

ONGOING CONSTRUCTION IN THE STATE CAPITAL:

Akanu-Ibiam flyover bridge Presco Junction flyover bridge International market flyover bridge EBSU campus gate pedestrian crossing Watchman street Haraca-Oshim Igbele street Arondizogu street Obi street Obodoukwu street Osborne la-palm-Ogbaga road Onogolu street Earkanca street Nkwogu street Ziks Avenue Woodberry suite-Agbadu Ozo-Ezillo Avenue road Mgbabor street Ugwuachara-Orokeonuha road Nsukka street Okeke street Isuofia street Nneofia street Mbadugha Uke street Nanka street Itapa Azobo street Ibe street Presco Junction -Umuoghara road Ezekuna street Nwele street Uwanna street Umeugo Street, off Ezza road Emefor street Udude street

Nwaofia crescent street

A section of Abakaliki/Enugu road St Patrick’s road-Unity FM-Otozi street road

LIST OF ONGOING PROJECTS IN EBONYI NORTH ZONE

Ezzamgbo-Effium road Hilltop-Agbaja-Nwofe road Ishieke-Nwiboko Obodoukwu road Amike-Abegu-Ozibo bridge.

LIST OF ONGOING PROJECTS IN EBONYI CENTRAL

Enyibichiri Ikwo road Ndufu-Alike-FUNAI road Nkalagu-Ehamufu road

LIST OF ONGOING PROJECTS IN EBONYI SOUTH

Amasiri-Okposi-Uburu Road Ezzama-Oshiri-Onicha-Uburu road Amasiri-Nguzu-Owutu Edda road Amangwu-Owutu Edda bridge Ihenu Channelization-culverts.

Some proposed roads & streets marked for construction:

AFIKPO – EBONYI SOUTH:

Ogbebi road, near St Mary’s Catholic Church Afikpo.

2 kilometer street light, Eke Market road, Afikpo.

IN THE METROPOLIS:

Ugwuachara to water reservoir road Police junction to water reservoir road Lagos street Obiri street Obi street Ogbaga street Chukwuma Ofoke street Emeka Omega street Ugwuachara to Oroke-Onuha road Senator Nwite road Ngbukobe to water reservoir road Nnodo to Nkaliki to hatchery road Fred Udogu road Chinew Elom street John Eke street Omogo street to Ukwuakpa Okwasi/Umuna street from Police station Nkaliki to Hausa qrts Woodberry suite/Agbadu Ozo/Ezillo Avenue road to Agon place (Democracy Estate). 27, Quarry road to Enugu-Abakaliki express road Amudo street off Nnorom street with spur to Emefor and Udude street 30. Ephraim Okwor street Ugwomu Ukpai street

21. Onwe Akanu street.