‘Dear Diary’ Sitcom Debuts On AIT Network



A new urban family sitcom called ‘Dear Diary’, created by the very creative content maker, Sola Fajobi, is set to air by 7.30 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on AIT NETWORK starting from February 16, 2016.

Targeting a demographic age of 10-55years, comprising the young, elitist, upwardly mobile audience, the sitcom is developed with the audience trends and expectations in mind. The content was well researched and thus gave birth to both the kind of story to tell and the characterisation.

‘Dear Diary’ is funny, consistent in characterisation, hilarious, realistic, and educative and with a strong positive message.

According to the synopsis, Kayode Kings, left Nigeria to acquire a higher degree in the US 18 years ago and eventually got married to Helen, his London girlfriend, a Nigerian, who had a permanent stay in the US.

Kay finally returned home to serve motherland, when his kinsman, a gubernatorial candidate was sworn in as State Governor, Kay Kings was appointed as Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism to His Excellency.

Within six months of assumption of duty, he had owned a duplex at choice location and other luxury items and thus, he makes plans to relocate his family to Nigeria.

However, two years into His Excellency’s tenure, he became critically ill, and died while on medical attention abroad. When another Governor was installed, he reshuffled the cabinet, and many appointees were displaced.

In the circumstance, Kay Kings lost his appointment. His preoccupation is geared towards pushing the frontiers of culture tourism in Nigeria. He started running a Tourism, Travels and Hospitality Consult Business and also owns an NGO.

In a bid to boost PR and push up the frontier of his image and business to certain national and international levels, Mr Kings initiated the Association of Nigerian-Diaspora Returnee for National Development (ANDRND).

The family has relocated to Nigeria, the wife and daughter are still sceptical of the new arrangement, but the son is excited at the prospects of the new adventure. The lifestyle of this nuclear family and their domestic staff, neighbours and extended family makes for an exciting Television viewing experience.

Each Episode of 30mins starts with Arise and her entry into her Diary, the episode also ends with her conclusion in the Diary.

The characters are played by Norbert Young (Kay Kings), Oby Olebara Uzuokwu (Helen Kings), Tamara Eteimo (Zara), Bridget Chigbuefe (Tracy), Tunde Bernard Baba Tee (Oshomo), MC Kirikiri (Hitler), Rachael Oniga (Aunty Aduke).