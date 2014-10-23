Helen Paul Film Academy Opens For Admission

Aproko247 can confirm that those willing to study at the newly established Helen Paul Theatre and Film Academy can now proceed to obtain application forms.

This information was confirmed by this magazine via a post on Facebook on Thursday morning by Helen Paul’s publicist, Bayo Adetu of Square Image Associates, SIA.

Adetu disclosed that intending students of the film academy can obtain their registration forms at the institution’s office, located in Ogba, Lagos.

“Admission is now on at Helen Paul Theatre and Film Academy. Why not grab this golden opportunity to become a professional thespian now? Grab your registration forms at 14, Emmanuel Olorunfemi Street, Orimolade Bus Stop, College Road, Ogba, Lagos. For more info, call 08022825330, 08055073100, 08060163663, 07046466671. Don’t miss this,” Adetu posted on his Facebook timeline.

The film academy, we learnt, is well equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and located in a serene environment to aid quick and qualitative learning.