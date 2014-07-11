Little Princess Universe, Daniella Okoye, Joins Nollywood

Winner of the 2012/2013 Little Princess Universe and World, Daniella Okoye, has begun her journey into the Nigerian movie industry, popularly called Nollywood. She has been receiving media attention lately and has was also recently hosted by the incumbent Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, MBGN, Anner Banner, at her home in Lagos.

Information disclosed to us confirms that she is presently on a movie location with some top acts. It was further disclosed to us that the amazingly gifted Daniella is on the set of the film called ‘Elisa’.

Some prominent faces also on the flick include Oma Iyasara, Richard Nwosu, Emmanuel Ilemobayo and many others.

‘Elisa’ tells the story of Elisa, a 10-year-old girl whose parents are workaholics therefore leaving her in the constant care of a wicked house help who later ruined her life.

The movie is written and produced by Veronica Amara Nnachi and directed by Chuks Ejiofor.

