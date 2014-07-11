Little Princess Universe, Daniella Okoye, Joins Nollywood

2 Comments

image

Winner of the 2012/2013 Little Princess Universe and World, Daniella Okoye, has begun her journey into the Nigerian movie industry, popularly called Nollywood. She has been receiving media attention lately and has was also recently hosted by the incumbent Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria, MBGN, Anner Banner, at her home in Lagos.

ALSO READ  Pregnancy Rumour Trails Omawumi

Information disclosed to us confirms that she is presently on a movie location with some top acts. It was further disclosed to us that the amazingly gifted Daniella is on the set of the film called ‘Elisa’.

Some prominent faces also on the flick include Oma Iyasara, Richard Nwosu, Emmanuel Ilemobayo and many others.

ALSO READ  Tunde Kelani Signs YouTube Partnership Deal With Menta Music

‘Elisa’ tells the story of Elisa, a 10-year-old girl whose parents are workaholics therefore leaving her in the constant care of a wicked house help who later ruined her life.

The movie is written and produced by Veronica Amara Nnachi and directed by Chuks Ejiofor.
image

image

image

Share This Post

You might also like:

2 Comments - Write a Comment

Post Comment