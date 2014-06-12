Wazobia FM’s Yaw Loses Dad, 88, To Death

Father of Wazobia FM presenter, Steve Onu, better known as Yaw, has died, Aproko247 can authoritatively report.

The old man, Apostle O.N Onukwube, died on Tuesday in Anambra State at the age of 88, a statement made available to our reporter by a representative of the popular radio presenter, Big Timi, disclosed.

Late Onukwube breathed his last at Umuogwalu Village in Awka and was survived by children and grand children.

The award-winning comedian and actor described his late father in the statement as ‘loving and caring’, expressing happiness that the man lived a fulfilled life. “He was a man of honour and integrity who thought his children to always be above board in whatever they do as well as appreciate hard-work,” Yaw was quoted to have said.