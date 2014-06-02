Arthur Eze’s Son Welcomes Twins In London

The pretty wife of the son of the Chairman of Oranto Petroleum International, Prince Arthur Eze, Prince Onyeka Eze, Princess Ujunwa Nkem Eze was delivered of a set of twins last week at a London hospital. The babies have since been named Prince Chinemeleum Melvin and Princess Kamsiyochukwu Mavia Eze.

Sources disclosed that the news of the arrival of the bundles of joy by the woman excited the entire household of Prince Arthur Eze in London, Abuja and Enugu and that they celebrated the new arrivals with bottles of champagnes.

Friends and relations of the Ukpo, Anambra State-born Prince Onyeka Eze, who is the Osisioma of Ukpo Kingdom, could not hide their joy over the good news.

It was exclusively gathered that Prince Onyeka Eze who is fondly called Don. G by his admirers and well wishers is still in London with his family.