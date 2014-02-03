Picture Of Ijeoma Okori, Actress Who Died During Childbirth

Few days ago, precisely on Saturday, February 1, 2014, Aproko247 broke the story of an unknown actress who died during childbirth. The said lady, named Ijeoma Okori, passed on with her twin babies at the point of delivery, as divulged to us by a member of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, AGN, in Rivers State, where the deceased was a registered member.

When we broke the story, we were unable to lay hold of late Okori’s photograph. However, we now have the picture of the late actress, whose death has caused controversy as some blogs and websites (Aproko247 not included) reported that it was another actress, Angela Okorie that died. This has since been debunked by Angela.

Meanwhile, information reliably gathered by Aproko247 has it that late Ijeoma Okori was born on December 17, 1987. She was a member of the Guild at Eleme Satellite in Rivers State.

A member of the Guild in Rivers State told our reporter that the funeral rites would be made public as soon as the deceased’s family makes it available to the Guild.